Christopher Nolan, Tacita Dean and Shivendra Singh Dungarpur discuss film preservation and restoration
Share your thoughts
Share your thoughts
Best of Express
- J&K encounters: 3 jawans, 11 militants killed in Shopian, Anantnag; operation underway in Kachdoora
- BJP delegation visits violence-hit Asansol, takes stock of situation
- TechnologyISRO loses contact with GSAT-6A, efforts underway to establish communication link
- CBSE paper leak row: Three people, including two teachers, arrested by SIT
- Cauvery dispute: DMK calls for state-wide shutdown on April 5, plans to show black flags to PM Modi
- EntertainmentBharat Ane Nenu song I don’t know: Devi Sri Prasad brings Farhan Akhtar to Tollywood
- EntertainmentBollywood heaps praise on Baaghi 2, Hrithik Roshan gives 'Best action hero' title to Tiger Shroff
- EntertainmentKrishnarjuna Yuddham trailer: Another commercial potboiler from the Nani stable
- EntertainmentVeteran Tamil director, CV Rajendran, passes away at 81
- SportsTendulkar donates his salary to PM's Relief Fund
- SportsSouth Africa vs Australia Live Updates
- Sports'IPL ban spared Smith, Warner wrath of Indian public'
- TechnologyReliance Jio Prime membership extended till March 2019: Here are the details
- TechnologyHuawei could be working on a foldable smartphone, reveals patent
- TechnologyTCL to revive the iconic Palm brand, first Android smartphone to launch later this year: Report
- LifestyleTheyyam: When the 'untouchables' turn gods and goddesses