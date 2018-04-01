1 / 7

Christopher Nolan may be known as a filmmaker who likes to employ cutting-edge technology in his films, but he prefers physical celluloid film over digital. All of his films have been shot on celluloid with hefty cameras like the IMAX camera used in Dunkirk and Interstellar. Nolan is in India to promote the use, restoration and preservation of old films. The filmmaker, English visual artist Tacita Dean, and his Indian host Shivendra Singh Dungarpur held a roundtable with some big names of Indian film industry like Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shah Rukh Khan. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )