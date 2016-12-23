Bollywood’s busy Christmas weekend: Jacqueline turns Santa, Shraddha Kapoor wraps up Half-Girlfriend

Christmas is here and we all are waiting for Santa Claus to fulfill our wishes. But what if this time Santa is a beautiful lady? Jacqueline Fernandez turned Santa to a bunch of underprivileged kids in Mumbai. The actor danced and clicked loads of selfies with them too. She donned a beautiful red ruffle dress and danced away to glory with the children and gave them gifts too. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

While Jacky was busy making a difference in someone's life, Shraddha Kapoor had a busy day. The actor wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film Half Girlfriend. Apparently, Shraddha is also super busy in promoting her upcoming film Ok Jaanu, which stars Aditya Roy Kapur too. The duo has been on promotional rounds ever since the trailer landed on YouTube. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Even Arjun Kapoor has a busy schedule this Christmas weekend. The actor, who has wrapped up the last leg of Half Girlfriend, has started to shoot for Mubarakan. Recently he posted a picture with Ileana D Cruz on Instagram introducing their characters from the film. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Iulia Ventur, Salman Khan's alleged girlfriend, was spotted in Bandra. Wearing yellow evening dress, the singer seemed to be in a hurry. Where was she heading? (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

The shutterbugs also caught a glimpse of Kangana Ranaut. The actor was present around a theatre, could be coming out after watching Aamir Khan's Dangal. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)