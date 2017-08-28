Mom-to-be Celina Jaitley is enjoying her babymoon in the lap of nature and wants the same for her twins too

Celina Jaitley is enjoying her pregnancy to the fullest. From her first pictures where she was seen in a bikini, flaunting her baby bump to the recent one where she wrote, "Couldn't resist sharing one more pic from our estate garden in #Austria .. this tree was just a sapling when @winstonjhaag & @viraajjhaag were born and now it's one of the smallest yet most fruiting #appletrees in our gardens .. can't wait for the two apples in my tummy to experience this nature..." Celina continues to hit headlines. The soon to be momma has entered the final trimester of her pregnancy, and before she welcomes her second set of twins, the actor has headed for a babymoon with husband Peter Haag. We have a few clicks of Celina embracing her pregnancy here. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Celina Jaitley is on her babymoon and is spending some good time with her husband and kids Winston and Viraaj. She revisited a place where she had planted a wild berry bush after the birth of her sons and shared the happiness with her fans. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Celina shared the details of her vacation and wrote, "#Husband @haag.peter whisked me off to our summer estate in the #Austrian #Alps for a short #babymoon before we enter the final stages of pregnancy.. standing infront of my favourite wild berry bush wall which we had planted when @winstonjhaag & @viraajjhaag were born. Next stop #London feeling sad to leave #Austria ..." (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Celina has been flaunting her belly. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Celina shared another picture and wrote, "I’m a person of the mountains and the open paddocks and the big empty sky, that’s me !" .. every time I go back home to #Austria I feel enriched and rejuvenated, it reminds me of my very happy childhood growing up in the equally gorgeous #kumaon #Hills of #India .. thank you @haag.peter for this #babymoon .. As you can all see the #Babybump is loving its Austrian roots !! #mylife #myworld." (Source: Photo by Instagram)