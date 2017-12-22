1 / 11

Every year Forbes releases the Celebrity 100 list where they rank the highest-earning celebrities of India. The list for 2017 is out and no surprise Salman Khan tops the list with an earning of Rs 232.83 crore. The second on the list is newlywed Virat Kohli. Other top earners are Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sachin Tendulkar and Ranveer Singh among others. Scroll on to see who earned how much.