Celebrity Throwback Photos

Updated on September 8, 2017 12:15 pm
    Sharing an old picture with Sanjay Dutt from the sets of Zamane Se Kya Darna, Raveena Tandon wrote, “#throwback90s my first film with #sanjaydutt #zamaanesekyadarna #mymostfavoriteactor always super entertaining and super fun !!!” (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

    Reminiscing about her modelling days, Bipasha Basu said: "My all time favourite picture shot by my favourite photographer @farrokhchothia ❤️@farrokhchothia thank you my dearest friend for all the love and help you gave the silly teen me😀❤️ #throwback" (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

    Photographer turned filmmaker Atul Kasbekar took to his Instagram account to share the picture and wrote, “Just a beautiful candid moment from some time ago between two lovely people 😊😍 I love this image #photography #photographer #photograph #bollywood #aishwaryarai #abhishekbachchan #nikon.” (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

    Sharing the phots on Instagram, Arjun Kapoor said: "Dude, like who are these people ??? @sonamkapoor @rheakapoor @anshulakapoor @harshvardhankapoor @shanayakapoor02" (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

    Sajid Khan celebrated 10 years of Heyy Babyy on August 24, 2017. The filmmakers wrote on Twitter: "Aap ke demand pe..a slightly clearer pic😊 @zmilap #SajidNadiadwala @FardeenFKhan @akshaykumar @Riteishd @arbaazSkhan #10YearsOfHeyyBabyy" (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

    Mandira Bedi tweeted: "#ThrowbackThursday .... Aaahh to be back to those Bandarwala days!!" (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

