1 / 7

Here's what your favourite celebrities from Bollywood are up to. While Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan made an appearance with Taimur at the airport, Kajol was seen with daughter Nysa. Meanwhile, Baywatch actor Priyanka Chopra is back in Mumbai. She even received warm greetings on her arrival. Also spotted were actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Diana Penty and Shraddha Kapoor.