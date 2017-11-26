1 / 12

Looks like Sunday was a rocking day for B-town celebrities. While Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez were grabbing eyeballs with their fabulous looks at the airport, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Salman Khan were spotted in Bandra. Even Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Dutt and Sushant Singh Rajput made a smashing entry at the airport.