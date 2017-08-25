Celebrity baby showers: Esha Deol ties the knot for second time with husband on ‘godh bharai’

The year 2017, so far, has been the year of newborn star kids or yet to be born kids of Bollywood couples. While Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor's baby girl Misha and Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi overpowered their star parents in terms of fan following, mommy-to-be Esha Deol and Soha Ali Khan made headlines for carrying their pregnancy in style. If anything was left, were the overly cute and adorable photos of their baby shower. And now we have them too. Scroll to find pictures of Esha and Soha's baby shower.

Esha Deol once again got married to her husband Bharat Takhtani on her God Bharai ceremony on Thursday. The mommy-to-be looked like a diva as she chose to wear a Neeta Lulla creation for the occasion. Glowing in her pregnancy charm, Esha looked elated and posed for the camera lens with husband.

Those who came to shower their blessings on Esha included her mother Hema Malini, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan and Dimple Kapadia. The ladies did the Tel Kumkum ritual with Esha and Bharat and the ceremony was done with proper rituals.

Not to be missed at the ceremony was Esha's sister Ahana who came along with her husband Vaibhav Vohra.

Esha's best friend and chef Shilarna Vaze aka Chef Chinu, who is also expecting a little one soon was also there at Esha's baby shower. The two friends looked lovely as they clicked a picture together.

A few days back, Soha Ali Khan also shared several pictures from her baby shower party on social media. But one picture which went viral was Soha's favourite one with nephew Taimur. In the picture, while Soha was posing for the cameras, Kareena's little one could not take his eyes off from his pretty aunt.

Karisma and Kareena Kapoor were Soha's fashion police at the party. Sharing the photo, Soha wrote, "Caught between the queens of the fashion police 👮👑👠."