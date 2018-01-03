7 / 12

Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag's son Arthur Jaitly Haag (Birth Date: September 10) Celina Jaitly too welcomed her second set of twins but the announcement was “bittersweet”. The actor, who was already the mother of twin boys Winston & Viraaj with husband Peter Haag, gave birth to her second set of twins Arthur Jaitly Haag and Shamsher Jaitly Haag. However, due to a serious heart condition, their son Shamsher Jaitly Haag passed away.