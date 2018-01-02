19 / 21

Kavita Kaushik weds Ronnit Biswas (Date: January 27, 2017)



The FIR actor stunned her fans with the announcement of her marriage. She confirmed the news to indianexpress.com and expressed her happiness over the new phase of her life. She also revealed her decision through a text message to her close friends. The message read, "Hello , I have a news to share, I’m getting married to my best friend Ronnit Biswas and starting a new life as Mrs. Biswas on the 27th of January , this is an impromptu call and decision taken 2 days back ..you can also call it divine intervention, (no I’m not preggy) now the main catch – we are travelling close to Kedarnath to a shiv Parvati temple and doing a simple temple wedding (sic)." The wedding took place in the lap of Kedarnath mountains.