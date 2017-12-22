1 / 6

Akshay Kumar is one of the biggest actors and he is rightly using his star power in exploring relevant social issues.He is back with PadMan, a real-life story meant to counter taboos associated with menstrual hygiene. The Khiladi of Bollywood met the real-life PadMan, Arunachalam Muruganantham, and thanked him for raising awareness and inventing low-cost sanitary pad making machine. PadMan, directed by R Balki, also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor.