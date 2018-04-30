1 / 8

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are basking in the success of their first Bollywood outing Baaghi 2. The alleged lovebirds were spotted on a lunch date with Tiger's mother Ayesha. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor was snapped with her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor on a weekend outing. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)