Taimur Ali Khan was spotted chilling beside a swimming pool with his minders. If he was old enough to comprehend things, he would be feeling relieved as his father was acquitted in the blackbuck poaching case just yesterday. Of course, children are bereft of such concerns. Salman Khan was convicted of the crime and given a sentence of 5 years. But the case is far from finished. Salman's legal defence appealed for bail, but the verdict was reserved for tomorrow. This case has polarised Bollywood like no other. But only a few seem to be with the court on this, and deem the verdict unfair. Meanwhile, life in Bollywood goes on. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)