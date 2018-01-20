1 / 8

Fashionista Sonam Kapoor’s fashion game is always on point no matter where she is - be it a party, holiday or simply an airport. The Veere Di Wedding star was spotted at the airport and looked her stylish best. Shraddha Kapoor too was all smiles when spotted at the airport. Alia Bhat, who awaits the release of Raazi, was clicked at a dubbing studio in Mumbai. Meanwhile, our shutterbug caught Sara Ali Khan with Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt at Ashutosh Govarikar's office which might hint at some new project of the newcomer after Kedarnath. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)