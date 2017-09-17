Celeb spotting: Shraddha Kapoor promotes Haseena Parkar, Farah Khan and Ali Asghar chill at Bandra
Shraddha Kapoor was spotted at her upcoming film Haseena Parkar's promotions in bright red palazzo. She is playing the role of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Farah Khan looked vibrant at Bandra. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Comedian Ali Asghar was also spotted at Bandra. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Ayushmann Khurrana, who was last seen in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan was spotted at the airport. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Richa Chadha looked graceful in a khaki overcoat. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Varun Dhawan who is waiting for the release of Judwaa 2 was also spotted at the airport. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Sunny Leone was spotted with her husband Daniel Weber and their adorable daughter Nisha. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Alia Bhatt was also seen at the airport on her way to Kashmir. She will next be seen in Raazi opposite Vicky Kaushal. Her 'ishq wala love' t-shirt has sparked speculations that she and rumored beau Sidharth Malhotra have patched things up. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)