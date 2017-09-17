Only in Express
  • Celeb spotting: Shraddha Kapoor promotes Haseena Parkar, Farah Khan and Ali Asghar chill at Bandra

Celeb spotting: Shraddha Kapoor promotes Haseena Parkar, Farah Khan and Ali Asghar chill at Bandra

Published on September 17, 2017 8:22 pm
  • shraddha kapoor, shraddha kapoor photos, haseena parkar promotion, shraddha kapoor pics,

    Shraddha Kapoor was spotted at her upcoming film Haseena Parkar's promotions in bright red palazzo. She is playing the role of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

  • farah khan, farah khan photos, farah khan pics, farah khan images

    Farah Khan looked vibrant at Bandra. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

  • ali asgar, ali asgar photos, ali asgar pics, ali asgar pictures

    Comedian Ali Asghar was also spotted at Bandra. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

  • Ayushmann Khurrana, Ayushmann Khurrana photos, Ayushmann Khurrana pics, Ayushmann Khurrana pictures

    Ayushmann Khurrana, who was last seen in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan was spotted at the airport. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

  • richa chadha, richa chadha photos, richa chadha pics,

    Richa Chadha looked graceful in a khaki overcoat. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

  • varun dhawan, varun dhawan photos, varun dhawan pics, varun dhawan images

    Varun Dhawan who is waiting for the release of Judwaa 2 was also spotted at the airport. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

  • sunny leone, sunny leone photos, sunny leone pics, sunny leone daughter, sunny leone nisha

    Sunny Leone was spotted with her husband Daniel Weber and their adorable daughter Nisha. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

  • alia bhatt, alia bhatt photos, alia bhatt pics, alia bhatt images, alia bhatt pictures

    Alia Bhatt was also seen at the airport on her way to Kashmir. She will next be seen in Raazi opposite Vicky Kaushal. Her 'ishq wala love' t-shirt has sparked speculations that she and rumored beau Sidharth Malhotra have patched things up. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express