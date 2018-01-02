1 / 8

A new beginning for all of us, and for Bollywood stars too, who we keep forgetting that are the same as us - flawed, vulnerable human beings. Our movies are to blame for that phenomenon, which paint actors and actresses as larger-than-life figures not concerned with anything worldly, but instead are above it. Thus, when the stars come on earth, so to speak, the fans cannot help themselves and clamour to take a glimpse of them, no matter how fleeting. Here's what your favourite film stars have been up to. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)