Ileana D'Cruz who is gearing up for her next release alongside Ajay Devgn was spotted at Juhu. The actress is on a spree to promote her upcoming film and is leaving no stone unturned to make the crime drama a huge hit. Raid, helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta will be Ileana's second film opposite Ajay Devgn. Meanwhile, Ajay who plays an income tax officer, Amay Patnaik in the film was spotted in Juhu. On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor who is basking in the success of his latest period drama, Padmaavat which also starred Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the lead was spotted at the airport. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)