Celeb spotting: Shahid Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur work it out at gym, Taapsee Pannu, Shraddha Kapoor at the airport

Published on September 16, 2017 7:59 pm
    Summer seems to have made a longer stay in the country than expected. The air is humid and everybody is sweaty. But that does not stop Bollywood celebrities from working out in gyms. The hunks - Shahid Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur - were spotted at gyms in Mumbai by our vigilant photographer. Meanwhile, pretty girls Taapsee Pannu and Shraddha Kapoor seem to have a busy schedule these days. And Sushmita Sen is always very photogenic! (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Shahid Kapoor all decked up in gymwear showed us only a glimpse of his toned body, but it was enough. He will next be see in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Aditya Roy Kapur was spotted coming out of a gym - all sweaty with earphones plugged in his ears. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    The Aashiqui 2 star smiled for the camera. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Shraddha Kapoor was seen at the airport. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in Haseena Parkar in which she is playing the role of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Taapsee Panuu who is currently in news regarding the backlash she faced due to her bikini photos was also spotted at the airport. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Taapsee Pannu will be next seen in Judwaa 2 alongside Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Sushmita Sen, as she smiled for the camera, she was her graceful self. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

