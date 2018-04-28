Celeb spotting: Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and others
Share your thoughts
Share your thoughts
Best of Express
- Puducherry L-G Kiran Bedi recalls ‘Clean Up or No Free Rice’ order, says she will give some more time
- Dalmia group adopts Red Fort: PM Modi preparing to 'mortgage' India's heritage to corporates, alleges Cong
- China, India agree to maintain border peace as PM Narendra Modi wraps up informal summit
- Now, Tripura CM Biplab Deb suggests mechanical engineers should not join civil services
- Cong targets Piyush Goyal over business dealings again, seeks his removal; BJP rubbishes claims
- EntertainmentAvengers Infinity War box office collection day 1: Marvel film earns a whopping Rs 31.3 crore
- EntertainmentExpresso with Ajay Devgn: You need to believe in yourself and not cheat yourself
- EntertainmentSonam Kapoor to get married soon? Decorations and celebrities at her residence spark rumours again
- EntertainmentAvengers Infinity War: 5 burning questions
- SportsIPL Live: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians
- SportsEmbattled Royal Challengers Bangalore seek revival
- SportsResurgent Royals hope for win against Sunrisers
- TechnologyOnePlus 6 set for May 16 global launch: The top six features we know
- TechnologyNokia X6 live images leaked ahead of launch, reveal iPhone-X like notch on the front
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy S9 dominates India's premium segment, Apple and Google decline in Q1