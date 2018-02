2 / 8

Rani Mukerji was seen promoting her movie Hichki with much enthusiasm recently. The movie's release date has been shifted from February 23 to March 23. Rani plays Naina Mathur, who has a nervous system disorder, Tourette Syndrome that forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds. The actor had recently told indianexpress.com during an interview that she didn't miss being away from the big screen. The actor said that her long break has done wonders for her and that she hopes to translate some of that magic on screen with her upcoming movie. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)