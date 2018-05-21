1 / 8

Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her dream Bollywood debut with Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khatter. The film is all set to release on July 20. The actor has already built up a strong fan base with her several public appearances. She was recently spotted with her father Boney Kapoor in Mumbai. Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, Hema Malini and Dharmendra were also snapped in the town. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)