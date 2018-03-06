Celeb spotting: Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora and others
Celeb spotting: Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora and others
Published on March 6, 2018 8:22 pm
1 / 7
Kareena Kapoor was spotted at a Bandra gym.
2 / 7
Kareena Kapoor has been away from films. Her last film was 2016's Udta Punjab. She will comeback in Bollywood this year with Veerey Di Wedding, in which she will star alongside Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.
3 / 7
Sara Ali Khan was spotted at Salt Water Cafe, Bandra. The daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh, she will debut in Kedarnath with Sushant Singh Rajput.
4 / 7
Sara wore an elegant yet simple suit.
5 / 7
Malaika Arora was snapped in Pali Hill, Bandra
6 / 7
Amrita Arora was also present at the venue.
7 / 7
Kareena Kapoor was also clicked while leaving the venue.