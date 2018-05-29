1 / 6

Kangana Ranaut is prepping hard for her upcoming film Manikarnika which is expected to hit the screens in August 2018. She will be seen portraying the titular role of Rani Laxmi Bai in the film. Kangana is also busy shooting for a psychological thriller Mental Hai Kya opposite Rajkummar Rao. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)