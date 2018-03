1 / 7

Bollywood still has not recuperated from the untimely departure of Sridevi from this world. The 'Chandni' of Bollywood has left the earth for some unknown realm and in her wake, there is only grief. The light has gone out of our lives. It would take a long time for the nation, and the film industry to recover from this shock. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)