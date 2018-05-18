1 / 7

Ranbir Kapoor was snapped at the Mumbai airport. He is awaiting the release of Sanju, a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt. Directed by the longtime Sanjay Dutt collaborator Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju got a teaser last month that left fans impressed. Ranbir was perfect in the imitation of the Munna Bhai of Bollywood and the way he has nailed all the phases and different 'looks' of Sanjay Dutt's life. The tone of the teaser suggests that the film would be less serious than it was expected. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)