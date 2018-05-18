Celeb spotting: Dia Mirza, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and others
Share your thoughts
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
- Karnataka floor test: BJP's Janardhan Reddy offered bribe to our MLA, claims Congress, releases audio tape
- Karnataka floor test: Governor ignores seniority, appoints KG Bopaiah as pro-tem Speaker
- Yeddyurappa's floor test LIVE: Congress-JD(S) combine moves SC, challenges pro tem Speaker's appointment
- Texas school shooting LIVE: Eight persons killed, gunman arrested
- SportsIPL 2018 LIVE, DD vs CSK: DD lose wickets in quick succession against CSK
- EntertainmentLust Stories trailer: Netflix original film promises tales of love and desire from the female perspective
- EntertainmentRace 3 song Heeriye: This Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez song will make you hit the dance floor
- EntertainmentEe.Ma.Yau movie review: Lijo Jose Pellissery offers an enriching cinematic experience
- EntertainmentDeadpool 2 movie review: The Ryan Reynolds starrer hits the right spots much more effortlessly than its prequel
- SportsIPL 2018, DD vs CSK Live in Feroz Shah Kotla
- SportsBCCI secy fires salvo after KP for Pataudi Lecture
- Sports'Unreal' standing next to Dhoni: Shreyas Iyer
- TechnologyOnePlus 6 launched in India: The six new features you might have missed
- TechnologyXiaomi to launch 8th Anniversary Mi phone in Shenzhen event on May 31: Report
- TechnologyThe next Honor flagship could sport a triple-camera system; here’s why
- LifestyleMeghan Markle-Prince Harry wedding: What will the royal bride wear?
Advertisement