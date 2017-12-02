1 / 8

Amid the Padmavati controversy, alleged lovebirds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted at Zoya Akhtar's residence on Friday. Like a protective boyfriend, Ranveer was seen walking out of the director's home hand in hand with his lady-love Deepika. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmavati, featuring Deepika as the legendary queen Rani Padmini and Ranveer as Sultan Alauddin Khilji, is facing the ire of Rajput organisations who claim the film distorts history.