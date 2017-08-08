Celeb spotting at airport: Sushmita Sen, Sanjay Dutt, Huma Qureshi and Nidhhi Agerwal
Ajay Devgn is currently busy promoting his upcoming Baadshaho in which he stars alongside Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D'Cruz and Esha Gupta.
Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen was also seen at the airport and happily obliged her fans who wanted to take selfies with her.
1920 and Commando 2 actor Adah Sharma looked adorable as she smiled for the camera.
Sanjay Dutt was also seen with his wife Manyata Dutt. Sanjay Dutt will make a comeback with Bhoomi, an action thriller slated to be released on September 22 this year.
Huma Qureshi posed stylishly for the camera. Her next project is a Tamil film Kaala in which she will star alongside superstar Rajinikanth and Nana Patekar.
Nidhhi Agerwal, who starred opposite Tiger Shroff in her first Bollywood film Munna Michael, appears to be a bibliophile.
Arjun Kapoor who recently seen in a double role in Mubarakan was spotted with a rakhi tied on his wrist. He was accompanied by sister Anshula Kapoor.