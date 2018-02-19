1 / 7

Zareen Khan, Prachi Desai and Malaika Arora never fail to set airport fashion goals high. Recently the 1921 actor Zareen Khan was spotted at the airport in a casual look while Malaika Arora too turned heads looking her stylish best. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor is high on the celebratory mood to spend some family time at his cousin Mohit Marwah's wedding. The Kapoor clan including Khushi Kapoor, Sridevi, Rhea Kapoor among others will also mark their attendance at the marriage ceremonies. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)