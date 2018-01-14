1 / 9

There is a lot of activity in Bollywood. The clouds surrounding the release of Padmaavat have still not cleared. With continuous demand among Rajput and right-wing organisations to ban the release, the epic film's future is uncertain. Life in Bollywood, though, goes on, as celebs move around, go to gyms, and so forth. Check out all the latest photos of Bollywood celebrities. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)