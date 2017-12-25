2 / 7

Alia Bhatt, who had a successful year in 2017 with Badrinath Ki Dulhania, will be seen in Raazi next. At the peak of her career, she has taken a strong decision to part ways with glamour when it comes to telling a story. Later, she will also start shooting for Brahmastra, where she will be sharing the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)