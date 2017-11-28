Celeb spotting: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Shruti Haasan in Mumbai
Best of Express
- Ivanka Trump at GES 2017: India's GDP can grow by $150 billion in 3 years if it halves gender gap in labour force
- Nitish Kumar joins 'no-Padmavati' chorus, says won't show film in Bihar till Bhansali clarifies stand
- BusinessNo loan waiver for capitalists, says Arun Jaitley
- Hafiz Saeed moves UN seeking removal of his name from terror list
- PM Modi inaugurates first phase of Hyderabad metro, says no question of discrimination against states
- EntertainmentAdaa Khan and Anita Hassanandani shower love on Bharti Singh at her bangle ceremony, see inside photos
- Entertainment14 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho: 14 unforgettable things about the Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta film
- EntertainmentAnushka Sharma and Virat Kohli burn the dance floor at Sagarika Ghatge-Zaheer Khan wedding reception
- Entertainment48th International Film Festival of India winners list
- SportsPujara, Jadeja rise to No. 2 in ICC Test Rankings
- SportsStokes spotted at airport fuels Ashes call-up rumours
- Sports26/11 Attack: Tendulkar credits forces for 2008 win
- TechnologyXiaomi 'Desh ka Smartphone' to be Flipkart exclusive, launch set for November 30
- TechnologyOnePlus 5T now available via Amazon India, OnePlus store: Price, launch offers, and more
- TechnologyMotorola Moto X4 review: A refined smartphone that clicks
- LifestyleIvanka Trump makes a subtle yet classy style statement during her India visit; see pics