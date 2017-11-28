1 / 7

Bollywood is in turmoil these days. With the controversy surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period film Padmavati and the threats to the filmmaker and Deepika Paudkone's life, there is a lot of simmering anger and even fear inside many Bollywood stars. But the thing about being a celebrity is you cannot be dramatic in real life, and showing emotion is allowed only in reel life. If what is inside you appears on your face, you become the news and online trolls descend on your Facebook and Twitter profiles. See the photos of Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Shruti Haasan and other Bollywood stars as they go about their daily lives. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)