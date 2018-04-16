Celeb spotting: Alia Bhat, Jahnvi Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and others
Share your thoughts
Share your thoughts
Best of Express
- Karnataka elections: Tainted mining baron G J Reddy's brother, Bangarappa's son in BJP's second list
- Kathua rape case: SC seeks J&K govt reply on transfer of case, orders providing security to victim's kin
- Mecca Masjid blast verdict: Aseemanand, four other accused acquitted by special NIA court
- Missing Army man joins Hizbul Mujahideen: JK police officials
- Kathua gangrape victim's lawyer: Being called anti-Hindu, I can be raped or killed
- EntertainmentRising Star 2 winner Hemant Brijwasi: Through this show, I got a chance to sing for upcoming movies Soorma and Genius
- EntertainmentBigg Boss Marathi launch: With a bunch of interesting housemates, the Mahesh Manjrekar show seems promising
- EntertainmentSumeet Vyas on High Jack: I wanted to explore a slightly weird topic
- EntertainmentRoadies Xtreme journey begins: Tough tasks and gang rivalry to make it an exciting ride ahead
- SportsCWG 2018: A closure for Saina Nehwal
- SportsMS Dhoni provides diagnosis of 'bad' back injury
- SportsIPL 2018: Gautam Gambhir returns to Eden Gardens
- TechnologyNokia 6 (2018) review: At Rs 16,999, one of the most stylish phones you can buy
- TechnologyApple iOS 12 will bring new Animojis, parental controls: Here's what we know so far
- TechnologyFlipkart to launch new smartphone brand, value added service on April 17
- LifestyleAnushka Sharma's Tommy Hilfiger x Gigi Hadid sheer dress looks like a summer wardrobe staple