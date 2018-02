1 / 12

The weekend is here and Bollywood celebrities also need some winding down like the rest of us. While Ajay Devgn and Kajol decided to spend the weekend brunching with their kids Nysa and Yug, Madhuri Dixit Nene was seen at the same hangout spot with husband Sriram Madhav Nene. Meanwhile, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai co-stars Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel were seen at the airport along with other celebs like Asha Bhonsle, Vaani Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)