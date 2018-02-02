1 / 11

With Valentine's Day around the corner, it appears as though Bollywood stars are spending more and more time with their loved ones. Although traditionally the festival is scorned upon by many Indians who see it as a western import, Bollywood, with its liberal traditions, has been more than open to it. Thanks to Bollywood movies, the day of love is gradually gaining acceptance, Bajrang Dal and so on notwithstanding. Here are photos of Bollywood stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sridevi and others with their loved ones. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)