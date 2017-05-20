Latest News
  • Cannes 2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rules the red carpet in her princess avatar, Nandita Das and Mallika Sherawat add a desi vibe

Cannes 2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rules the red carpet in her princess avatar, Nandita Das and Mallika Sherawat add a desi vibe

Updated on May 20, 2017 3:00 am
  • Aishwarya rai bachchan, aishwarya rai bachchan cannes 2017, aishwarya rai bachchan cannes red carpet pics

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stole the show on Day 3 at the Cannes Film Festival 2017 in her blue princess like gown. She looked breathtaking and left the fashion police in awe of her. The moments captured at the red carpet are nothing short of magical, and Aishwarya is the princess of this fairytale land. From flying kisses to elegant poses, Aishwarya Rai proved once again that she is the queen of Bollywood. We wonder what else the Sarbjit actor has in store for us in the coming day!

  • Aishwarya rai bachchan, aaradhya bachchan, aishwarya rai bachchan cannes 2017, aishwarya rai bachchan cannes red carpet pics

    As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stole the hearts of many, her husband Abhishek Bachchan chose to share another photograph of 'his' queen on Instagram and said, "Love this photo..... Oh yes, and the beautiful lady in it too. 😊." And earlier she was also seen with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan as they went for an outing before Aishwarya got busy with her Cannes commitments. Aaradhya was seen happily posing for the cameras as the protective mother Aishwarya kept a hold of her hand. This gives us family goals...

  • Aishwarya rai bachchan, Rihanna, aishwarya rai bachchan rihanna cannes 2017, aishwarya rai bachchan cannes red carpet pics

    At the red carpet, the stunning Aishwarya Rai Bachchan met singer Rihanna, and the two seemed to hit it off!

  • Shruti haasan, Sangamithra, Shruti haasan cannes 2017, Sangamithra Cannes 2017 pics

    On May 18, Shruti Haasan presented the first look of her upcoming epic Sangamithra at Cannes. Actors Jayam Ravi, Arya, director Sundar C and his wife Khusbhu and the music director AR Rahman were all present. Tipped to be made in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on a budget of Rs 150 crore, Sangamithra will be based in the 8th century AD.

  • Shruti haasan, Sangamithra, AR Rahman, Shruti haasan AR rahman cannes 2017, Sangamithra Cannes 2017 pics

    Shruti Haasan and AR Rahman were at Cannes 2017 for their upcoming film Sangamithra's promotions.

  • Nandita Das, Nandita Das Manto, Nandita Das cannes 2017, nandita das cannes 2017 pics

    Nandita Das presented her upcoming film Manto at Cannes Film Festival on May 18. Nandita was accompanied by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is playing Saadat Haasan manto in the film. Nawaz told PTI that Cannes is an "experience that every actor needs to be a part of at least once in their lives."

  • Mallika Sherawat, Mallika Sherawat Cannes 2017, Mallika Sherawat Cannes red carpet pics

    Mallika Sherwat was seen sharing a frame with Italian star Monica Bellucci. Mallika wrote, "Loved talking to Monica Bellucci , what a woman, she inspires me no end..#monicabellucci #Cannes2017 #Cannes70."

  • Deepika Padukone, cannes 2017, deepika padukone cannes 2017 red carpet, deepika padukone cannes red carpet pics

    First Deepika Padukone came and ruled the red carpet, and today Aishwarya Rai Bachchan proved why she is the 'Queen' of Cannes red carpet appearance. We wonder what Sonam Kapoor has up her sleeve.

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express