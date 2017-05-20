Cannes 2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rules the red carpet in her princess avatar, Nandita Das and Mallika Sherawat add a desi vibe

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stole the show on Day 3 at the Cannes Film Festival 2017 in her blue princess like gown. She looked breathtaking and left the fashion police in awe of her. The moments captured at the red carpet are nothing short of magical, and Aishwarya is the princess of this fairytale land. From flying kisses to elegant poses, Aishwarya Rai proved once again that she is the queen of Bollywood. We wonder what else the Sarbjit actor has in store for us in the coming day!

As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stole the hearts of many, her husband Abhishek Bachchan chose to share another photograph of 'his' queen on Instagram and said, "Love this photo..... Oh yes, and the beautiful lady in it too. 😊." And earlier she was also seen with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan as they went for an outing before Aishwarya got busy with her Cannes commitments. Aaradhya was seen happily posing for the cameras as the protective mother Aishwarya kept a hold of her hand. This gives us family goals...

At the red carpet, the stunning Aishwarya Rai Bachchan met singer Rihanna, and the two seemed to hit it off!

On May 18, Shruti Haasan presented the first look of her upcoming epic Sangamithra at Cannes. Actors Jayam Ravi, Arya, director Sundar C and his wife Khusbhu and the music director AR Rahman were all present. Tipped to be made in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on a budget of Rs 150 crore, Sangamithra will be based in the 8th century AD.

Shruti Haasan and AR Rahman were at Cannes 2017 for their upcoming film Sangamithra's promotions.

Nandita Das presented her upcoming film Manto at Cannes Film Festival on May 18. Nandita was accompanied by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is playing Saadat Haasan manto in the film. Nawaz told PTI that Cannes is an "experience that every actor needs to be a part of at least once in their lives."

Mallika Sherwat was seen sharing a frame with Italian star Monica Bellucci. Mallika wrote, "Loved talking to Monica Bellucci , what a woman, she inspires me no end..#monicabellucci #Cannes2017 #Cannes70."