Can Salman Khan’s Tubelight break past records of Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger?

No matter what reviews a Salman Khan film gets, it never fails to mint huge sum of money at the box office. His latest release Tubelight is set against the backdrop of 1962 Indo-China war. The Kabir Khan directorial seems to live the same fate after getting panned by movie critics. On its first day of release, Tubelight's box office graph witnessed a phenomenal growth. The film has amassed $1.05 million (Rs 6.6 crore) in UAE-GCC, Dubai and other areas where it was released a day before India, according to boxofficeindia.com. The 60-70% occupancy on a working Friday morning paved the way for its decent collection on the opening weekend. Trade Analyst, Taran Adarsh tweeted the first day collection of the film. The film collected Rs 21.15 crore on day one. Now that we have the exact figures, we list the performance of other Salman Khan's Eid releases at the ticket counters.

The wrestling drama of 2016, Sultan brought praises to Salman from both the movie buffs and film critics alike. Also, it was this film which got him the tag of 'Sultan of Bollywood'. The movie critics applauded the actor for opting something different from his typical 'Bhai-giri' and presenting a relatable character. Such positive response helped the film to amass Rs 421.25 crore in India. On the first day of its release, the film earned Rs 36.54 crore.

Another Eid release of Salman, Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) stunned the fans as they saw their superstar in a good boy image with a little kid. The film changed the perception of people who earlier saw Salman as just an action hero. On the first day of its release, this Kabir Khan directorial earned Rs 27.25 crore and the total collection of the film in India stands at Rs 320.24 crore.

Kick, which released in 2014 had a stellar cast with Salman Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mithun Chakraborty, Randeep Hooda and Jacqueline Fernandez putting up a good show. The songs, the action, the romance and the tagline – 'Dil Mein Aata Hoon, Samjh Mein Nahi' made a place in the hearts of fans and fitted well with Salman’s character. Its results were much evident at the ticket counters as the film collected Rs 231.85 crore. On the first day, it earned Rs. 26.40 crore.

Another Kabir Khan-Salman Khan film Ek Tha Tiger released around the festival of Eid and managed to make a decent start with Rs 32.93 crore. It went on to collect Rs 198.78 crore in India.