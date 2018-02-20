Team Brahmastra in Bulgaria: From Ranbir Kapoor’s laugh to Alia Bhatt’s snow angel
Published on February 20, 2018 4:45 pm
Brahmastra's Bulgaria journey has begun. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been shooting for the project and they have kept the buzz around the film alive by sharing photos from the shoot. Ranbir and Alia will share screen space for the first time in the Ayan Mukerji directorial.
Apart from Alia and Ranbir, Mouni Roy is also in Bulgaria shooting for the same project. Mouni will make a cameo appearance in this Ranbir-Alia film.
It seems Alia is making the most of her Bulgaria schedule. In one of the photos, she can be seen spending some time in the city.
In another photo, she revealed her child-like nature as she was busy making a snow angel with Ayan.
Ranbir Kapoor can be seen prepping up for action sequences. He is seen holding some weapons which have made us curious about his character and the film, which is said to be a trilogy.
In another photo, we see him being completely off guard and laughing out loud.
Produced by Dharma Productions, the film is scheduled for August release next year.