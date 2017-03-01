Box office report: Raees, Jolly LLB 2 are highest grossers of 2017, Rangoon falls flat

Ever since the new year began, people have been curious to know who would conquer the box office, and become the first film of 2017 to break box office records. Many movies, including Ok Jaanu, Running Shaadi and Rangoon released, but couldn't do the expected business. On the other hand Raees and Jolly LLB 2 have performed well till now, followed by Kaabil. Despite the clash with Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil, Shah Rukh Khan's Raees became the first film to enter the Rs 100-crore club this year. Raees took six days to enter the elite club, while Jolly LLB 2 crossed Rs 100 crore on its day 12.

Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 is making new records for the actor. The film became Akshay's seventh film to cross Rs 100 crore mark in the domestic market. This brought Akshay on par with Shah Rukh Khan who also has seven films that have earned more than Rs 100 crore. Jolly LLB 2 is now eyeing to cross Rs 200 crore worldwide very soon. The film earned Rs 185 crore worldwide by its third weekend. It has already surpassed the lifetime collection of Akshay's film Housefull 3 that stood at Rs 109.14 crore. As of now, it is the second highest worldwide grosser of 2017. The first spot remains with SRK's Raees, at Rs 281.33 crore.

While Raees collected a total of Rs 281.33 crore worldwide, Kaabil earned Rs 177.46 crore. However, both the films have been unable to cross Rs 300 crore and Rs 200-crore marks respectively.

The first big ticket release of 2017, Ok Jaanu starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur fell off the radar quite early. Its worldwide gross collections stand at just Rs. 39.19 crore.

Rana Daggubati and Taapsee Pannu film The Ghazi Attack crossed Rs 35.45 crore in all versions until its second Monday. The bilingual film released in Hindi and Telugu on February 17.