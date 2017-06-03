Box office report: Baahubali 2, Dangal are mammoth hits, Hindi Medium, Sachin A Billion Dreams leave audience surprised

2017 will go down in history as a year of some of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema. With only five months into the year and we already have films breaking records and setting new milestones. Baahubali: The Conclusion created a storm with its record-breaking Rs 501.18 crore within a month of its release. And giving it a neck to neck competition is Aamir Khan's Dangal which released in China and won Chinese hearts instantly. Currently, Dangal's worldwide collection stands at Rs 1,802 crore. The year began with a box-office clash between Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees and Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil. Following these two were films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Jolly LLB 2, Hindi Medium, Sachin: A Billion Dreams and Half Girlfriend, among others.

Shah Rukh Khan's Raees and Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil opened on the Republic Day weekend this year. But it was SRK's gangster act which minted more money than Hrithik's blind act. While Raees collected a total of Rs 271. 63 crore worldwide, Kaabil earned Rs 147.52 crore.

Akshay Kumar too managed to give a hit in the first half of the year. His Jolly LLB 2 collected Rs 116.92 crore at the box office. The court room drama crossed the 100 crore mark in just 12 days of its release. The film became Akshay's seventh film to cross Rs 100 crore mark in the domestic market. This brought Akshay at par with Shah Rukh Khan who also has seven films that have earned more than Rs 100 crore. Jolly LLB 2, worldwide has collected Rs 200 crore approximately.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan released in March. It has emerged as the surprise package of the year. The romantic act of Alia and Varun managed to mint Rs 116.68 in the domestic market and earned Rs 200 crores globally.

Come April and the box office collections were taken by storm as SS Rajamouli amassed Rs 1,639 crore worldwide. Baahubali: The Beginning was a trendsetter. Baahubali: The Conclusion made it look small. Baahubali 2 reinvented the meaning of success and left Indian trade analysts, filmmakers, and contemporaries stunned with the kind of response it got.

Hindi Medium which released with another star power laden film Half Girlfriend also managed to impress the movie goers. The film which mirrors the society at large starring Irrfan Khan and Pakistani actor Saba Qamar, collected Rs 46.09 crore in India and it has minted approximately Rs 73.69 crore worldwide.

Docu-drama Sachin: A Billion Dreams which is a biopic on India's legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar emerged as a winner with a worldwide gross collection of Rs 60.72 crore.

The films which did average business were Phillauri and Half Girlfriend.