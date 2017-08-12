Box office clashes 2017: Secret Superstar vs Golmaal Again to Simran vs Lucknow Central

Box office clashes have become a common thing in Bollywood now. Even though actors always try to avoid such a situation, the simple fact that there are just 52 Fridays in a year while the number of film release is far more, makes the problem pretty unskippable. While the first half of 2017 was all about the Raees-Kaabil clash between Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan, here's what the coming months have in store for us. From Shraddha Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt to Kangana Ranaut and Farhan Akhtar, here are the box office clashes scheduled for 2017.

Bareilly Ki Barfi - Partition 1947 - August 18



Bareilly Ki Barfi, the much-awaited rom-com starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon releasing on August 18, will fight it out with not just one, but two films at the box office. Releasing on the same date is Gurinder Chadha's Partition 1947. Starring Huma Qureshi and Om Puri in pivotal roles, Partition 1947 saw a star studded premiere in London. The film is about the final Viceroy of India, Lord Mountbatten played by Hugh Bonneville and his role in the Partition.

A Gentleman - Babumoshai Bandookbaaz - Qaidi Band - August 25



Looks like August is going to be a golden month of clashes because, on August 25, the last weekend of the month, not just two but three movies are going to battle it out at theatres. Sidharth Malhotra-Jacqueline Fernandez starrer A Gentleman, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and YRF's Qaidi Band. While A Gentleman is an action comedy, Qaidi Band is a musical drama dealing with the story of undertrials. It features Raj Kapoor's grandson Aadar Jain and newbie Anya Jain in the lead roles. Nawazuddin's film on the other hand is busy dealing with the CBFC and its staggering number of cuts.

Baadshaho - Shubh Mangal Saavdhan - September



Baadshaho starring Emraan Hashmi and Ajay Devgn will hit the theatres with Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan on September 1. Baadshaho's trailer also featuring, Vidyut Jammwal, Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta and Sanjay Mishra, had received a welcoming response from all quarters. While Shubh Mangal Saavdhan tells a tale of a couple awaiting marriage and is being helmed by R. S. Prasanna.

Simran - Lucknow Central - September 15



Kangana Ranaut's Simran releasing on September 15 will compete against Farhan Akhtar's Lucknow Central. Helmed by ace-filmmaker Hansal Mehta, Kangana Ranaut plays an interesting role of a kleptomaniac and a gambler in the film, and it looks like much of Kangana's movies, this one too is going to be a one-woman show. Based on true events, the Farhan Akhtar film is a gripping tale dealing with the horrors of prison inmates in the dreaded jail of ‘Lucknow Central’. Will Farhan Akhtar be able to race ahead of Simran? Only time will tell.

Bhoomi - Haseena Parkar - September 22



Recently, it was announced that Shraddha Kapoor starrer Haseena Parkar which was supposed to release on August 18, is now heading to the theaters on September 22. Seems like the makers ultimately couldn't avoid a clash, because earlier the film was coming face-to-face with Bareilly Ki Barfi and now it is clashing with Sanjay Dutt's comeback film, Bhoomi. Talking about Bhoomi, Sanjay looked fierce and promising as ever in the recently released trailer of the action-drama. Guess we will have to wait to find out who will emerge victorious in this war.