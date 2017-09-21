Only in Express

Bollywood stars’ vacation photos

Updated on September 21, 2017 6:20 am
  • Parineeti Chopra, Parineeti Chopra vacation photos

    Parineeti Chopra's latest photos are giving us intense vacation goals. She treated her fans to all that she was up to on her amazing holiday in Australia. (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

  • Alia Bhatt, Alia Bhatt vacation photos

    Alia Bhatt might be busy with her next film's shoot but her vacay photos, with her bestie, cannot be missed. (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

  • Kriti Sanon

    Kriti Sanon time and again keeps her fans up-to-date with her vacation photos. Recently she went for a trip to Oman with her besties. From her pool side pictures to her posing at beautiful sites, it was all there. Before this trip, Kriti was also in Spain. (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

  • Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, anushka virat holiday photos

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Sri Lankan vacation photos find a place in this list. (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

  • Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Misha Kapoor

    We cannot miss to mention Shahid Kapoor's first family vacation with wife Mira Rajput and baby Misha Kapoor. (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

  • Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, kareena saif family vacation

    Kareena Kapoor Khan, baby Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan's Swiss family vacation was the talk of the town. (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

  • Sonakshi Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha vacation photos, Sonakshi Sinha vacation

    Sonakshi Sinha is also super active on her Instagram. Every time Sona is on a holiday, like this one in the US, she really makes us jealous. (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

