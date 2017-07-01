Bollywood report card: Baahubali 2 rewrites box office rules, Raees, Jolly LLB 2 win too

We have completed six months of 2017, and along with the usual hits and flops came a behemoth named Baahubali 2 which changed the way we look at box office. SS Rajamouli's much awaited film Baahubali: The Conclusion made new records, broke all the existing ones and gave all films new goals. Rs 100 crore and Rs 200 crore clubs looked puny when faced with Baahubali 2's business at the box office. From January to June 2017, Raees, Kaabil, Jolly LLB 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and the recent Tubelight also did well at the BO but nowehere near Baahubali 2's status. Here is a report card of the top grossing Bollywood movies in the first half of 2017.

Baahubali 2: This film actually became one of the biggest record-breaking films till date. The movie starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles also tops the list as it is the highest-grossing movie in the first half of this year. The magnum opus directed by SS Rajamouli which was out in multiple languages – Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam garnered approximately Rs. 1700 crore worldwide. The movie which released on April 28 was running housefull for months.

Raees: Shah Rukh Khan films have its own charm and his fans loves this action crime thriller of SRK, also starring Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Though the film had troubles from religious point of view before it hit the silver screens, it saw a good opening. It released on January 25 and saw a box office clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil. The worldwide collection of Raees is around Rs. 290 crore.

Kaabil: Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam-starrer Kaabil stands at number three in the list of highest–grossing Bollywood movies in the first half of 2017. It crossed Rs. 205 crore worldwide.

Jolly LLB 2: This Akshay Kumar-starrer was a small budget film, made on a budget of Rs. 30 crore. Yet the film minted Rs. 200.64 crore worldwide.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's film was another box office hit. Their electrifying chemistry did grab everyone’s attention. This movie was released during the Holi weekend and it minted Rs. 200.61 crore worldwide.

Hindi Medium: The comedy-drama starred Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar in the lead and received good word-of-mouth publicity. On the opening day it managed to collect only Rs. 2.81 crore and it also became biggest solo opener of Irrfan Khan. The worldwide collection of Hindi Medium stands at Rs. 102.64 crore.