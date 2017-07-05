Bollywood perfect mommies Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mira Rajput are fitness freaks, Soha Ali Khan glows in her baby bump

Have you ever seen Kareena Kapoor Khan taking it easy? Well, we definitely do not remember the last time she was seen looking tired. After making headlines with her stunning appearance at Manish Malhotra's bash in a red ensemble, the actor was seen coming out of a studio in Mumbai. So, has she begun prepping up for Veere Di Wedding? Well, only she has an answer to that. Meanwhile, we are just happy to see how Kareena is giving major goals as a working woman. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Soha Ali Khan has been walking on the steps of her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, and has been active ever since she announced her pregnancy. The actor was spotted at Bandra, and looked cute in yellow with her pregnancy glow. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Mira Rajput was also seen walking out the gym. This new mommy of B-Town surely knows that there is no tomorrow when it comes to fitness. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sanjay Dutt, who recently wrapped up Bhoomi, attended a party in the town hosted by his close friend. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Jeetendra was also seen at a party in Mumbai. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

R Madhavan was seen at the airport. The actor recently made headlines for his new look for his upcoming Tamil film, Vikram Vedha. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)