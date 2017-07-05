Latest News
  • Bollywood perfect mommies Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mira Rajput are fitness freaks, Soha Ali Khan glows in her baby bump

Bollywood perfect mommies Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mira Rajput are fitness freaks, Soha Ali Khan glows in her baby bump

Published on July 5, 2017 10:26 pm
  • kareena kapoor khan, kareena kapoor films, kareena kapoor taimur ali khan, kareena kapoor gym

    Have you ever seen Kareena Kapoor Khan taking it easy? Well, we definitely do not remember the last time she was seen looking tired. After making headlines with her stunning appearance at Manish Malhotra's bash in a red ensemble, the actor was seen coming out of a studio in Mumbai. So, has she begun prepping up for Veere Di Wedding? Well, only she has an answer to that. Meanwhile, we are just happy to see how Kareena is giving major goals as a working woman. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

  • soha ali khan, soha ali khan pregnant, soha ali khan films,

    Soha Ali Khan has been walking on the steps of her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, and has been active ever since she announced her pregnancy. The actor was spotted at Bandra, and looked cute in yellow with her pregnancy glow. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

  • mira rajput, shahid kapoor wife, mira rajput interviews

    Mira Rajput was also seen walking out the gym. This new mommy of B-Town surely knows that there is no tomorrow when it comes to fitness. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

  • sanjay dutt, sanjay dutt films, bhoomi, bhoomi sanjay dutt, sanjay dutt films

    Sanjay Dutt, who recently wrapped up Bhoomi, attended a party in the town hosted by his close friend. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

  • jeetendra, jeetendra films, jeetendra songs

    Jeetendra was also seen at a party in Mumbai. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

  • r madhavan, r madhavan films, r madhavan vikram vedha

    R Madhavan was seen at the airport. The actor recently made headlines for his new look for his upcoming Tamil film, Vikram Vedha. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

  • shruti haasan, akshara haasan, shruti haasan films, akshara haasan films

    Sisters Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan were also spotted at the airport. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express