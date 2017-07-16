Bollywood’s hottest mother Kareena Kapoor Khan is as obsessed with her baby Taimur as we are

For a mother, her kids becoming the center of her world is quite natural. For Kareena Kapoor Khan, things are not different. While the world cannot stop gushing over the cute little handsome baby Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena is making sure that her kid is healthiest and leads a life which is as normal as his parents, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan. The actor looked like a dream come true at an event recently where she busted myths about pregnancy and how one's life shouldn't be affected because of this life changing event. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

There are no moments when Taimur Ali Khan is not clicked by the photographers. In fact, even Kareena does not mind him being in the limelight. She said, "I want Taimur to grow as normal as possible, then why should he be treated any differently? His parents are normal, he will lead a normal life like all of us. So I am okay with the fact that media clicks his photographs; besides my Taimur is the most amazing looking child!"

She spoke about the change in her life clock. "I have started going to bed early. Nowadays, I wake up very early so that I can be with Taimur."

While talking about diet, Kareena revealed that she is fond of including ghee in her food and will soon start giving it to Taimur too as its good for health.

During the conversation with her fans, Kareena hinted that she might not have second baby. She said, "With everyone's help my pregnancy has just flown by. Now I think why I should go through it once again."