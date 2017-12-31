3 / 13

Shashi Kapoor



Legendary actor Shashi Kapoor breathed his last on December 4. He was the youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor and brother of actors Shammi Kapoor and Raj Kapoor. During his career in the Hindi film industry, he had worked in over 150 films and had won the National Award four times in his career. He was also honoured with the Padma Bhusan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award.