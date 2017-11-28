1 / 6

While October was all about the stupendous performance of Golmaal Again at the box office, Bollywood saw a number of small-budget releases in November. And though most of them had a decent run at the theaters, they couldn't quite match up to Golmaal's Rs 204.52 crore domestic collection. The highest grosser for the month till now remains Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha's Ittefaq with its earnings of Rs 29.75 crore but it faces tough competition from Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu which stands at Rs 23.38 crore presently.