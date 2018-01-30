1 / 6

The 2018 Bollywood box office has officially started on a high note with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat finally hitting the screens. Though a number of small-budget films including Saif Ali Khan's Kaalakaandi, Anurag Kashyap's Mukkabaaz and Zareen Khan's 1921 also delivered decent performances at the box office, January 2018 was all about Padmaavat's clean sweep. The January box office scene would have been a whole lot different if the earlier scheduled films including Akshay Kumar's PadMan and Sidharth Malhotra's Aiyaary had released this month, but considering the ill fate Padmaavat had suffered at the hands of Karni Sena, they politely made way for its solo release.