Bollywood box-office August 2017 report card

Updated on August 30, 2017 10:39 am
    Another month and another mix of Bollywood releases! While Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha broke the dry spell at the box office, even small-budget films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Babumoshai Bandookbaaz have shown some surprising figures, showcasing how the audience is willing to spend their money on content driven films than star vehicles. Scroll through for August's Bollywood box-office report card.

    Toilet: Ek Prem Katha - Rs 128.90 crore in India

    Toilet: Ek Prem Katha starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar was the highest grosser of the month and is still raking in the moolah. While the total collection is way past the budget of the film, TEPK was also the first movie to enter the Rs 100 crore club after a rather long dry spell at the box office. It released on August 11, let's see if TEPK is able to make the coveted 200 crores.

    Jab Harry Met Sejal - Rs 64.26 crore in India

    Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal released on August 4 amid a lot of expectations. But this Imtiaz Ali film failed miserably in luring fans to the theaters and couldn't even get close to making a century. Shah Rukh's previous release this year Raees managed hefty numbers at the box office despite clashing with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil. Jab Harry Met Sejal received mixed reviews from critics and fans were left rather disappointed with this SRK romance.

    Bareilly Ki Barfi - Rs 24.67 crore in India

    This sweet romantic tale between three small-town lovers began moderately with its release on August 18, but gained pace with a solid word of mouth and positive reviews. So much so, that even in the second weekend, the film raked more than Rs 5 crores. Let's see where this Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon is headed!

    A Gentleman - Rs 15.16 crore in India

    August latest release, starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra, this action-comedy had created a buzz among fans for the actors' sizzling chemistry and Sidharth's double role as a geeky man and an aggressive badass. Opening at Rs 4.04 crores, it looks like A Gentleman is going to suffer from the loss of screens with the upcoming releases this week.

    Babumoshai Bandookbaaz - Rs 7.53 crore in India

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Babumoshai Bandookbaaz was made on a budget of Rs 5 crores and has already witnessed a profit of almost 50%. Opening at Rs 2.05 crores, the film has managed to maintain pace and earned up to Rs 7.53 crores in just four days.

