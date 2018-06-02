Bollywood box office report: Veere Di Wedding, Padmaavat, Baaghi 2 are the top 5 openers so far
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
- Srinagar: Youth dies after being hit by CRPF vehicle during clashes with protesters; two FIRs lodged
- Another BJP worker found hanging in Balrampur, party demands CBI probe
- North East IndiaAbeyma to Zarqaa: Why indigenous names are finding a new calling in Manipur
- Modi in Singapore LIVE: PM concludes 3-nation visit to Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore
- Piyush Goyal pitches cadre-merger idea, Railway officials call proposal ‘disruptive move’
- EntertainmentVeere Di Wedding box office collection day 1: Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor film earns Rs 10.70 crore
- EntertainmentYes, Veere Di Wedding is not a chick flick; it's barely even a flick
- EntertainmentWonder Woman: The significance of this post-feminist heroine
- EntertainmentHere's the Govinda song that's gone viral thanks to the 'dancing uncle'
- SportsEngland vs Pakistan Live Score 2nd Test Day 2
- SportsSaha ruled out of Afghanistan Test, DK comes in
- SportsVaughan's criticism angered me: Stuart Broad
- TechnologyFacebook to remove Trending section two years after ‘Trending’ controversy: Here's why
- TechnologyOppo to launch new Find X smartphone, shares teaser
- TechnologyXiaomi Mi 8 vs Mi 8 Explorer Edition vs Mi 8 SE: Specifications, features compared
- LifestyleMalaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and more: Best airport looks of the week (May 27 – June 2)
Advertisement