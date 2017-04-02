Bollywood box office 2017 report card: SRK’s Raees or Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2, which film ruled the first quarter?

Several Bollywood films have marked their success, thus wrapping up the first quarter of the year on a good note. Four films including Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees and Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2 have crossed Rs 100-crore mark. Raees also faced a big clash with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil at the box office, as both released on the same day. However, instead of coming in the way of each other's performance, both managed to do well. While Raees collected Rs 137.51 crore, Kaabil collected Rs 103.84 crore.

Raees starring Shah Rukh Khan has emerged as the biggest hit of the first quarter of 2017. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees was loosely based on Gujarat's bootlegger Abdul Latif. The film also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan in important roles. However, due to trouble between India and Pakistan, the action-drama didn't release on the other side of the border.

Jolly LLB 2 swept through the box office too, with a collection of Rs 116.92 crore. The film starring Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Sauravh Shukla, kept entertaining the masses throughout February.

Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil, also starred Yami Gautam, Ronit Soy and Rohit Roy. The film earned Rs 103.84 crore.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania, starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, came out as a surprise package in March. The film has minted Rs 107.69 crore and is still running at the theatres.